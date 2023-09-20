Chelsea Green sends message to popular WWE signees

Chelsea Green did not like how a couple of popular WWE signees touched her championship belt recently. Green sent a message to the Cavinder Twins, who signed NIL deals with the company back in 2021.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder made their NXT television debuts when they celebrated Thea Hail's Battle Royal win to earn a shot at the NXT Women's Championship back a few months ago.

The Cavinder Twins also did a photo shoot with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which is currently held by Green and Piper Niven. WWE's resident Karen told SEScoops that she's watching Haley and Hanna while also praising them for their potential.

"I have my eyes on the Cavinder Twins because they came and they were holding my titles," Green said. "I slid into their DMs. I made sure they knew I was watching them. They're not gonna go and sneak around touching my jewelry. But I am watching them because I do think they have an amazing amount of potential."

The former college basketball stars are reportedly still on their NIL deals and have not signed a contract with WWE.

Chelsea Green, along with three other superstars, get attacked by Nia Jax on WWE RAW

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven took on the newly formed team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a non-title match on WWE RAW. However, Nia Jax made her presence known for the second straight week.

Jax attacked all four superstars and laid them out one by one. She threw Niven into the steps, hit the Samoan Drop and a senton on Stark, ran through Green with a hip attack, and finished Baszler off with a Banzai Drop.

It seems like Nia Jax is out to send a message to every member of RAW's women's division. Jax took out Raquel Rodriguez and the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley last week.

With how things went down on RAW, do you think Chelsea Green will get the first crack at Nia Jax since making her return?