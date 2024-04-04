Chelsea Green sends out a post, posing with Matt Cardona after her birthday

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently celebrated her birthday with her husband, Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder in WWE).

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Green was seen having some issue with Adam Pearce for not featuring her face on the RAW poster. She further stated that something must be fishy with the company.

On April 4, Green celebrated her 33rd birthday. Taking to social media, the RAW star shared a few pictures of herself with her husband Matt Cardona.

"birthday dinner with my love (heart emoji)," wrote Green.

Check out Chelsea Green's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green spoke about aligning with Maxxine Dupri more than she does with her husband

In an interview on the Lightweights podcast, Green revealed that although she has other friends, her food choices and lifestyle habits are similar to Maxxine Dupri's.

"Actually, and I’ve told my husband this, so this isn’t gonna surprise him, I prefer traveling with Maxxine over my husband. Because we align way more than my husband and I do, like way more. Also, I really, really hate the fact that Matt and I get on a plane, and I have to sit in the middle seat. I hate that. [With Maxxine], it depends. We just are like, ‘Do you want it?’ We’ll switch. We’re friends," she said.

It would be exciting to see what plans the company has going forward for Green in the near future.

