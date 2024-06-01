Chelsea Green serving as "entertainment value" in unique pair-up, according to former WWE manager (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke highly of Chelsea Green this week. Green has aligned herself with Piper Niven and is a prominent feature of the SmackDown Women's roster.

Chelsea and Piper blindsided Bayley this week on SmackDown. The champ was headed down to the ring to confront Nia Jax when the duo struck. Green then got on the mic and told Jax that she needed to worry about Niven taking the title from The Role Model.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell was delighted to see the pairing of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. He pointed out how Chelsea helped push up the entertainment value while Piper was the muscle of the operation.

"I liked it. I like Chelsea Green because I know her. She's got a lot of personality. Her and Piper fit together. Piper does the work and Chelsea does the entertainment value of it. So, it's working for them."

During the same conversation, Mantell mentioned he would like to see Piper Niven face Nia Jax. He felt the two girls could put on a hard-hitting classic.

"I would be interested in seeing Piper and Nia Jax have a match, just to see what they do. Two big girls, I don't know. It maybe good. That's why we watch wrestling, right? We don't know But I'd be willing to take a chance to see it." [45:36 onwards]

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green put on an impressive show as a tag team this week as they defeated the team of Bayley and Naomi.

This will give Niven plenty of confidence as she gears up to face the WWE Women's Champion Bayley at Clash at the Castle.

