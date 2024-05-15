Chelsea Green shares a heartfelt message for her husband, Matt Cardona 

WWE SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green is married to Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) in real life. She recently sent a message to her husband on social media.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and Matt Cardona started dating in 2017 and got married in 2021. Cardona had a stellar run in the global juggernaut between 2006 and 2020, winning numerous titles. He was released by the company nearly four years ago due to COVID-19 budget cuts and is currently among the most prominent names on the independent circuit.

Chelsea Green recently took to her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt message for The Indy God on his 39th birthday. She shared a picture with the former United States Champion and wrote the following in the post's caption:

"39 & looking fine 😍 happy birthday @themattcardona."

You can view the post below.

Matt Cardona shared his honest thoughts on Chelsea Green's WWE run and his desire to return

Chelsea Green was part of WWE from 2018 to 2021. However, she was released from the organization alongside many other performers three years ago. In January 2023, she returned to the promotion for a second stint.

Since joining the global juggernaut, Green has won the Women's Tag Team Title once. Moreover, she is among the most entertaining characters in the company today.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Matt Cardona said he initially wasn't aiming to re-sign with WWE or capture AEW's attention. The Indy God added that he was focused on improving as a performer following his release. However, Cardona mentioned that after seeing his wife perform on major platforms like WrestleMania, he also wished to be there.

"All I know is when I got released, my goal wasn't, 'What could I do to get back to WWE?' Or, 'What could I do to get AEW to notice me?' It wasn't to prove people wrong, it was to prove myself right, and to prove my fans right, and working my a** off, and I feel like over these past four years that's exactly what I've done. When I see Chelsea [Green] and she's wrestling on RAW or WrestleMania, of course, I'm happy for her, but then also I'm like, 'S**t, I wish I was there too.'"

It will be interesting to see whether Cardona will return to WWE for another run.

