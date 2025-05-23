Chelsea Green shares update; teases new WWE star's addition to her faction

Chelsea Green made history when she became the first-ever Women's United States Champion last December at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Hot Mess recently posted a short clip on X with Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri, seemingly teasing the addition of the latter to The Green Regime.

Chelsea beat Michin to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion. She then created her Green Regime faction along with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. However, the Canadian lost the title to Zelina Vega on the April 25 edition of SmackDown.

The SmackDown Superstar and Maxxine Dupri recently had a meeting with WWE. Later, Green posted a short clip with the Alpha Academy member from a washroom and wrote the following:

"Meetings with @WWE & @maxxinedupri 💄♥️!"

It'll be interesting to see if Maxxine joins The Green Regime and possibly helps Chelsea regain the Women's United States Championship.

WWE's views on Chelsea Green after the Women's US Title loss seemingly revealed

Chelsea Green is one of the hardest-working stars in WWE, willing to do media for the promotion at every given opportunity. Reports from backstage have suggested The Hot Mess had garnered a lot of praise due to this. It has been revealed that she is being seen as the "company MVP" due to her work as an ambassador.

As reported by PWInsider, Green has also been compared to former WWE Champion The Miz backstage. She competed in a Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match against Alexa Bliss and Michin on last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. However, she came up short.

It will be interesting to see what Chelsea Green does next after failing to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Many fans believe that she may go after Zelina Vega to recapture the Women's United States Championship.

