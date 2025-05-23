  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chelsea Green
  • Chelsea Green shares update; teases new WWE star's addition to her faction

Chelsea Green shares update; teases new WWE star's addition to her faction

By Ishan Dubey
Modified May 23, 2025 11:05 GMT
Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre (Image via WWE
Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre. [Image via WWE YouTube]

Chelsea Green made history when she became the first-ever Women's United States Champion last December at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Hot Mess recently posted a short clip on X with Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri, seemingly teasing the addition of the latter to The Green Regime.

Ad

Chelsea beat Michin to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion. She then created her Green Regime faction along with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. However, the Canadian lost the title to Zelina Vega on the April 25 edition of SmackDown.

The SmackDown Superstar and Maxxine Dupri recently had a meeting with WWE. Later, Green posted a short clip with the Alpha Academy member from a washroom and wrote the following:

"Meetings with @WWE & @maxxinedupri 💄♥️!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It'll be interesting to see if Maxxine joins The Green Regime and possibly helps Chelsea regain the Women's United States Championship.

WWE's views on Chelsea Green after the Women's US Title loss seemingly revealed

Chelsea Green is one of the hardest-working stars in WWE, willing to do media for the promotion at every given opportunity. Reports from backstage have suggested The Hot Mess had garnered a lot of praise due to this. It has been revealed that she is being seen as the "company MVP" due to her work as an ambassador.

Ad

As reported by PWInsider, Green has also been compared to former WWE Champion The Miz backstage. She competed in a Women's Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match against Alexa Bliss and Michin on last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. However, she came up short.

It will be interesting to see what Chelsea Green does next after failing to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Many fans believe that she may go after Zelina Vega to recapture the Women's United States Championship.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications