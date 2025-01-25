Chelsea Green shows off bruises on her lips, nose, and forehead after WWE SmackDown match

  • home icon
By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jan 25, 2025 03:23 GMT
Chelsea Green on SmackDown (via WWE
Chelsea Green on SmackDown (Images via WWE's X)

WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green suffered a bruise on her lips and other minor injuries on tonight's episode of SmackDown. She has shared a few pictures on X, showing her injuries.

Green and Piper Niven took on B-Fab and Michin in a tag team match on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Judging by her latest tweet, Green seems to have suffered some minor facial injuries during the contest.

In her tweet, Chelsea Green shared three pictures showing bruises on her nose, forehead, and lips.

"The audacity of B Flop & Messy Michin to try to dismember the first ever, longest reigning @WWE United States Champion 🫡🇺🇸 #SmackDown," she wrote.
Green has been on cloud nine since her big, historic win at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. At the show, she defeated Michin to become the first-ever Women's US Champion in WWE history. Green celebrated the win like there was no tomorrow and was quite active on her social media handles, hyping it.

She went on to defend the belt against Michin on the January 10, 2025, episode of SmackDown. This time around, Green was victorious over her again. Many fans considered Michin a favorite to win the Women's US Title, and they still hope she will eventually bag the belt.

