Chelsea Green shuts down a disrespectful fan making bizarre claims about her and Roman Reigns

By JP David
Modified Apr 03, 2025 12:02 GMT
Chelsea Green and Roman Reigns. (Photos: WWE.com)
Reigning Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green recently responded to a fan on social media. Green shut down a person who was making up absurd scenarios that also involved Roman Reigns.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 31, Green shared a graphic to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility. A lot of fans opposed the Canadian star's views, and some even went on a tirade in the comments section of her post.

One X user even asked Chelsea Green how she would feel if The Tribal Chief decided to identify as a woman and began using the women's bathroom. The SmackDown star quickly defended her stance and pointed out that she had no problem with sharing bathrooms with anyone regardless of gender.

"I hate to break it to you but not only have I shared locker rooms with all genders, I’ve also shared bathrooms. So no, I wouldn’t give a f**k. In fact, I’ve got family members that are trans so I’ve given not just 10 seconds of thought to this, but close to 30 years and 10 seconds of thought. If you’d like to take your bigotry elsewhere, I would greatly appreciate that," Green tweeted.
Despite some opposing fans on Chelsea Green's post, there were also some on the side of the Women's United States Champion.

Chelsea Green reveals original plans for Women's United States Championship win

On Click & Tell, Chelsea Green revealed that she was supposed to win the Women's United States Championship in Vancouver, Canada, at Survivor Series: WarGames. However, the plan was nixed, and her title victory was pushed back to Saturday Night's Main Event in New York.

"Originally, it was supposed to be in Vancouver. That was obviously going to be, I mean, for so many different reasons, the biggest moment of my career. It was already going to be the biggest moment. (...) So, when it was taken away from me, I was heartbroken. I still had all my friends and family at Survivor Series, but I wasn’t on the show. So it was really a moment of just like, ‘Oh, like how?’ And it put a little bit of a damper on it until I found out it was going to be in Long Island," Green said. [H/T: Fightful]
Of course, Long Island is the hometown of Green's husband and former WWE star Matt Cardona. Her in-laws, as well as her parents, were present in the arena when she became the first-ever Women's United States Champion.

Edited by Pratik Singh
