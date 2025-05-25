Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega was a last-minute addition to Saturday Night's Main Event. However, it was reportedly a match that had been in WWE's plans for a while.
The match itself was a continuation of the story between Green and Vega, which started earlier this year when the latter joined SmackDown. During the contest, Vega missed a 619 and then had to deliver another kick, which could have broken Green's nose. Later, during a roll-up attempt, Green had some issues with her attire in an embarrassing moment, which was spotted by a number of fans online.
Green lost the match and perhaps her chance to take back the Women's United States Championship. Despite having The Secret Hervice by her side throughout the match and walking in with the advantage, the Canadian star failed to defeat Vega.
Chelsea Green was left bloodied before she was pinned and could now use this as an excuse to be handed a rematch for the title. However, she might have to convince Nick Aldis that she deserves another shot.
It will be interesting to see if WWE runs this bout back at Money in the Bank 2025 or if Green is added to the MITB ladder match instead.