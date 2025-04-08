Chelsea Green surprisingly breaks character in statement on WWE's COVID-19 era

The COVID-19 era of WWE was arguably one of the most bizarre periods of pro wrestling ever. The worldwide pandemic restrictions forced WWE and AEW to make drastic changes to the product to keep running when they were finally allowed to do so. Chelsea Green had an especially interesting time during the pandemic and is now sharing an interesting observation.

Today marks five years since the 520th episode of NXT aired on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center with zero fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 12-minute show opener saw IYO SKY win a Ladder Match to become the new #1 contender to then-champion Charlotte Flair. The match also featured Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Michin, Tegan Nox, and Candice LeRae.

The inaugural Women's United States Champion of World Wrestling Entertainment looks back on the pandemic era with gratitude. Green took to X to respond to a post on the NXT Ladder Match, which highlighted interference by former manager Robert Stone. The SmackDown Superstar remembered the pandemic as an interesting time.

"The pandemic was such an interesting time for wrestling. I’m grateful we were able to still put on a weekly show that gave viewers a few hours of distraction from the world," Chelsea Green wrote.

The pandemic era saw Green work two more NXT matches before her unfortunate SmackDown debut six months later at the ThunderDome. Chelsea was to win a Survivor Series qualifier over Liv Morgan, Tamina, and Natalya, but Liv won when Green suffered another broken wrist mid-match. After months of inactivity, Green was released on April 15, 2021, but brought back at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Chelsea Green on WWE SmackDown

The Green Regime is set for Friday's SmackDown in Seattle at one of the blue brand's final stops on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Chelsea Green will be ringside as The Secret Hervice competes for a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship during WrestleMania 41.

Alba Fyre and Piper Niven of The Secret Hervice will compete in a Gauntlet Match to determine the new #1 contenders to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The other teams are Pure Fusion Collective, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, Natalya and Maxxine Dupri, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, B-Fab and Michin.

WWE has not announced a WrestleMania 41 match for Green as of now, but she's been rumored to defend against Zelina Vega at some point. Niven and Fyre would challenge The Judgment Day for their titles if they can win on SmackDown.

