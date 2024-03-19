Chelsea Green takes a massive shot at Gunther; deletes immediately

Chelsea Green took a hilarious shot at Gunther on social media after his appearance on Monday Night RAW this week and quickly deleted it.

The Ring General was involved in a contract signing segment on the red brand this week with Sami Zayn to make their match at WrestleMania XL for the Intercontinental Championship official. The two stars signed the contract without touching each other, which is rare.

Chelsea Green wasn't at RAW this week, as she shared on Twitter that she had the day off. She was watching the show from home or elsewhere. After Gunther showed up on screen, she took to X/Twitter to share a GIF of Gru from the Despicable Me series, comparing him to Gunther. However, she deleted the tweet immediately, as she probably didn't want him to see it.

Luckily, a screenshot of the tweet was taken before it was sent to the void.

"Gunther=Gru #WWERAW. (Plz don't tell him I said this tho)," she wrote.

Here's the screengrab of Chelsea Green comparing Gunther to Gru

Sami Zayn earned the right to challenge Gunther for the IC Title after winning the gauntlet match last week on RAW. It'll be interesting to see whether he will be the one to end The Ring General's historic reign at WrestleMania XL.

