Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton title matches not must-see, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

Chelsea Green and Tiffany Stratton hold the female WWE singles titles on SmackDown right now. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, believes both superstars' recent storylines have been underwhelming.

Green defeated Michin for the new Women's United States Championship in December before retaining the title in two rematches on SmackDown in January. Meanwhile, Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to win the WWE Women's Championship on January 3. Since then, she has only defended the gold against Bayley.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. He questioned why WWE's higher-ups booked predictable outcomes for Green and Stratton's first title defenses:

"Bro, you've got Chelsea Green and Michin for the fourth time," Russo said. "They just put the belt on Chelsea Green two weeks ago. Michin ain't beating Chelsea Green! So, why am I watching that? They did the same thing with Bayley and Tiffany Stratton." [13:30 – 13:46]

In the video above, Russo and the rest of the panel discussed whether AEW is still a viable alternative to WWE.

Vince Russo blasts lack of logic behind Tiffany Stratton storyline

On January 10, Bayley defeated Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Nia Jax on SmackDown to become the number one contender for Stratton's title. A week later, Stratton beat Bayley in a 20-minute match to retain the WWE Women's Championship.

Vince Russo believes WWE is no longer must-see television due to predictable match outcomes like Bayley vs. Stratton:

"Tiffany Stratton and Bayley, there's no story whatsoever. They're not gonna take the belt off of Tiffany Stratton! Unless they do something absolutely shocking, they're never going to have the must-see TV feel again, bro." [13:55 – 14:12]

Charlotte Flair is allowed to challenge for a world title of her choosing at WrestleMania 41 following her Women's Royal Rumble victory. On February 7, The Queen will appear on SmackDown to address Stratton for the first time.

