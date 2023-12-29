Chelsea Green has a unique ask from WWE management ahead of Royal Rumble; hopes to create history once again

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is getting ready for the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and wants to be part of the history books once again.

Green returned to the Stamford-based company last year at the same event. However, she did not last long in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Entering at number 20, Chelsea was eliminated in five seconds by the eventual winner Rhea Ripley, thus setting a new record for the fastest elimination.

During an interview with Love Wrestling, Green mentioned that WWE should have her enter at number 30 this time. The former Women's Tag Team Champion mentioned that she would also settle for anywhere between numbers 25 to 30.

"Well, I'm not sure what's happening with the Rumble right now, you know, if WWE management is smart, they're obviously gonna have me in, they're obviously gonna make me number 30. I won't complain if I'm 25-30, but, i mean really, my goal is to kinda make history again," Chelsea Green said. [1:39 - 1:59]

Green made it clear that she would once again capture headlines this time round if she was entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

"I did that last year, and you know, who cares what it was for. At the end of the day, I'm in the history books and they cannot erase that. So, I haven't decided how I'm gonna make history this year, but, you know, I still have a month to kinda decide and make my game plan," Chelsea Green said. [2:00 - 2:17]

You can watch the full video below:

Chelsea Green had an eventful year in WWE

Since returning to WWE last year, Chelsea Green has slowly worked up the ranks in a stacked women's division in the company.

She initially gained prominence through her backstage segments with WWE official Adam Pearce. She then found glory in the Women's Tag Team Division, winning the tag team titles with Sonya Deville and then continuing the reign with Piper Niven after Sonya was sidelined with an injury.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how 2024 turns out for Chelsea Green and whether she can challenge for one of the top titles in the women's division this coming year.

What are your thoughts on Chelsea Green? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Love Wrestling, and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.