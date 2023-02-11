Chelsea Green wants to file an 'official complaint' against WWE following recent loss on SmackDown

WWE star Chelsea Green recently stated that she would like to file an official complaint against the company.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Green alongside Sonya Deville faced Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for a tag team match. Deville accidentally attacked her partner, giving Rodriguez the opportunity to hit the latter with the Tejana Bomb. Morgan tagged in and pinned Chelsea for the win.

Taking to Twitter, Green sent out a warning to WWE as she mentioned that she would soon be filing a complaint against both RAW and SmackDown.

She wrote:

"Unfortunately it looks like I’ll have to file an official complaint against not only #WWERaw but also #SmackDown... You’ll be hearing from me @WWE."

Vince Russo said that Chelsea Green and Carmella have similar characters

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently said that Chelsea Green and Carmella have similar gimmicks.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo discussed the incident on RAW when Green called out WWE official Adam Pearce for sending her Belgian chocolates rather than Swiss chocolates, which the latter asked for. The veteran also recalled Mella's Queen of Staten Island gimmick, where Reggie was her sommelier.

Referring to this segment, Russo mentioned that Chelsea and Carmella's characters are almost similar.

He detailed:

"I just think Chelsea Green and Carmella are just too similar. I know Carmella is the Staten Island girl and all that. But bro she did that whole thing with Reginald when he was the wine guy and all that stuff. I just think the characters are too close."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Green going forward.

