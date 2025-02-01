  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chelsea Green
  • Chelsea Green wants huge celebrity to redo her entrance theme: "It would be so good" (Exclusive)

Chelsea Green wants huge celebrity to redo her entrance theme: "It would be so good" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 01, 2025 12:19 GMT
Chelsea Green is the Women
Chelsea Green is the Women's United States Champion. (Image credit: WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is riding a wave of momentum. She became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by beating Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

Green has been climbing up the WWE roster with her entertaining segments and performances on the blue brand. The company rewarded her hard work by making her the first-ever Women's United States Champion. Since then the 33-year-old star has managed to hold on to the title and continue her reign.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Chelsea Green revealed that she wanted popular rapper Cardi B to redo her theme song. The star claimed that her entrance theme already had a great tune and it would be even better if the Grammy-winning artist added her signature style to it:

also-read-trending Trending
"Cardi B. I already know, Cardi B. My song slays so hard but can you imagine if she redid it? It would be so good." [From 05:13 to 05:25]

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Chelsea Green was in action on SmackDown this week. The star faced Michin once again in a singles contest for the Women's US Title. Her partner Piper Niven was also at ringside for the match. Green escaped with her title as she forced a disqualification by attacking her opponent with a Kendo Stick during the encounter.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the exclusive YouTube video and add H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी