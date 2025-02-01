Chelsea Green wants huge celebrity to redo her entrance theme: "It would be so good" (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is riding a wave of momentum. She became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by beating Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event in December.

Green has been climbing up the WWE roster with her entertaining segments and performances on the blue brand. The company rewarded her hard work by making her the first-ever Women's United States Champion. Since then the 33-year-old star has managed to hold on to the title and continue her reign.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Chelsea Green revealed that she wanted popular rapper Cardi B to redo her theme song. The star claimed that her entrance theme already had a great tune and it would be even better if the Grammy-winning artist added her signature style to it:

"Cardi B. I already know, Cardi B. My song slays so hard but can you imagine if she redid it? It would be so good." [From 05:13 to 05:25]

Chelsea Green was in action on SmackDown this week. The star faced Michin once again in a singles contest for the Women's US Title. Her partner Piper Niven was also at ringside for the match. Green escaped with her title as she forced a disqualification by attacking her opponent with a Kendo Stick during the encounter.

