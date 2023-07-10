Chelsea Green wants to teach newly drafted WWE Superstar about respect

Chelsea Green recently said that she wants to teach a recently drafted WWE Superstar about respect.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were regular fixtures in NXT. They dominated the women's tag team division and remained NXT Women's Tag Team Champions for a long time.

After losing their belts, both Chance and Carter were drafted to the main roster. As soon as they showed up on RAW, they made it clear that they are not going to wait for an opportunity to be handed to them.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter recently participated in a Women's Tag Team Championship #1 Contender Turmoil which also featured Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. During the match, Chance hit a hurricanrana on Green. This clip has gone viral on social media and it hasn't made Chelsea Green happy.

Chelsea took to Twitter to say that she needs to teach Katana Chance a little bit about respect.

"Instagram AND Twitter? Clearly somebody needs to be taught a little something about respect!!!!!!! Who posted this!???"

Check out the tweet:

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen WWE @WWE



#WWERaw KATANA took a CHANCE and it paid off! KATANA took a CHANCE and it paid off!#WWERaw https://t.co/hs9A6P846l Instagram AND Twitter? Clearly somebody needs to be taught a little something about respect!!!!!!! Who posted this!??? twitter.com/wwe/status/167… Instagram AND Twitter? Clearly somebody needs to be taught a little something about respect!!!!!!! Who posted this!??? twitter.com/wwe/status/167…

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville will soon challenge for the tag team titles

During the same tag team turmoil match, Green and Sony Deville started the match and overcame all the other tag teams to emerge victorious. This means that they will now challenge the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

This victory came out of left field as both Green and Deville have lost most of their recent matches. While they are the official number one contenders for the tag titles, an official date has not been set as to when they will challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Liv.

It will be interesting to see if this will be the beginning of a push for both Green and Deville since their pairing has worked well so far.

Do you think Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville will win tag team gold? Sound off in the comments section.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes