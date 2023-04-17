Chelsea Green wishes popular Raw superstar on her birthday

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently sent out a birthday wish to Mia Yim via social media.

Green returned to the company at this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where she was one of the competitors in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Green was eliminated by Rhea Ripley within seconds of entering the ring.

Chelsea eventually teamed up with Sonya Deville on RAW and defeated Mia Yim and Candice LeRae to qualify for the Women's Showcase match at WrestleMania 39. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won the Women's Showcase match at the event.

Taking to social media, Green recently uploaded a few photos of herself alongside Michin as she wished the latter on her birthday.

Dutch Mantell wanted Lacey Evans to team up with Chelsea Green

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently stated that he wanted Lacey Evans to team up with Chelsea Green.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that the company has only tried to book Evans in two different ways.

The veteran further added that he would love to see Evans pair up with Green in the near future, as the two women are very similar to each other.

"Lacey Evans, I liked her. They've tried two things with her I know and I think if they'd give her a part and stay with it, she'll get over. I'd like to see Lacey Evans with Chelsea Green. I'd like to see them together. I think they kind of match up. They've got some pretty big girls in that division now," said Mantell.

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Green in the near future.

