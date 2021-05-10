Chelsea Green working on numerous projects during her WWE non-compete period

Chelsea Green was one of several wrestlers released by WWE last month due to the company's annual budget cuts. However, Green has been keeping very busy since her surprise departure.

On April 15, exactly one year after numerous stars were released at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE showed ten more to the door.

In the women's division, Chelsea Green was joined by Mickie James, but more surprisingly, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay of The IIconics. Samoa Joe, Kalisto, Tucker, Wesley Blake, Mojo Rawley, and Bo Dallas were among the male stars released.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

A few of the names have already started accepting bookings for events once their 90-day non-compete clauses are up. However, for the most part, many have remained in the background, and their next steps are unknown.

That's not the same for Chelsea Green, who has numerous ventures she's exploring. Speaking to the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Green explained why she has been active since her WWE release.

"I want to hit the ground running on July 14 and so that's why I'm getting started now," Green said. "There are so many other things, behind the scenes, that I'm getting going. I'm starting to train for a WBFF competition, I'm trying to make connections in the Barstool sports world. I'm trying to get on Playboy. All these things that people aren't seeing and I'm just like, 'What are they doing?' Maybe others are doing that, we just don't know. I feel like I've gotten the most buzz in these past two weeks than I have in two years." (H/T Fightful)

Green has also started her own podcast, 50 Shades of Green, which you can check out here.

Chelsea Green wants to maintain her "buzz" away from the ring

The conversation then led to other released WWE stars potentially working on deals privately during their 90-day non-compete period. Green acknowledged that doing things "slyly" would lead to a bigger surprise upon their re-emergence. But that's not her style.

"I don't think they do and if they do, they're doing it slyly and they're sliding under the radar and it'll be a bigger surprise when they come out," Green added. "That's not my goal. My goal is to keep my buzz (high) and keep growing."

Episode 3 is recorded & ready to hit digital streaming platforms FIRST THING MONDAY!

I spoke about my injury & smackdown debut as well as so many juicy other things... 😈 you’ll have to listen to find out. #50shadespod pic.twitter.com/0umS7I9sxD — 50 shades of Green (@50shadesPod) May 6, 2021

Which promotion Chelsea Green will compete for once her 90-day non-compete period ends is currently unknown. She could return to IMPACT Wrestling to reunite with her fiancé Matt Cardona and perform for AEW on a cross-promotion deal. The possibilities are endless.

Where do you think Chelsea Green will show up once her 90-day wait to compete ends? Have you listened to her podcast yet? Sound off in the comments section below.