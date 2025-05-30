"Chelsea is the most n**ed wrestler," Brandi Rhodes tells Cody Rhodes

Chelsea Green is the most "n**ed" wrestler, according to Brandi Rhodes, with Cody Rhodes backing it up.

The American Nightmare interviewed Brandi Rhodes on his What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast. There, they talked about Chelsea Green.

Brandi Rhodes decided to talk about how Chelsea Green usually dresses herself and said that she was the most "n**ed" wrestler. She clarified, when Cody Rhodes brought it up, that she was not shaming her and made sure to say that she was beautiful and should always be herself, no matter what.

"Chelsea is the most n**ed wrestler. She's the most... who's more n**ed than Chelsea? I'm not shaming hard. She's beautiful and comfortable, and Chelsea - Always be your n**ed self." (48:24 - 48:42)

Cody Rhodes also talked about it, though he put it in different terms, saying that when he passed Chelsea Green, he always looked at the ceiling.

"Chelsea's what we call a ceiling looker. So when I walk by, if you're dressed scantily clad or not a lot of clothing, which often wrestlers are not, I feel, I do a lot of hello, and I look at the ceiling, because otherwise, what do you..." (48:09 - 48:31)

Cody went on to defend Green and talked about how some of the male wrestlers wore even less, and mentioned how tight Angel Garza's trunks were.

Green has yet to comment on this.

Cody Rhodes is currently set to team up with Jey Uso at Money in the Bank

Following his defeat at WrestleMania to John Cena, due to interference from Travis Scott, Cody Rhodes has finally returned and destroyed the champion, sending him retreating. He came out to rescue Jey Uso, who was in danger of losing his World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night's Main Event, thanks to Cena.

Now, the two of them will face the team of Cena and Logan Paul at WrestleMania. Brandi Rhodes has not become a full-time wrestler in WWE, though she has made a few appearances.

