"Choose wisely" - Real-life Bloodline member sends cryptic warning ahead of potential WWE return

WrestleMania week is finally upon us, and the final episode of WWE RAW ahead of the biggest show of the year will take place tonight. The Rock and Roman Reigns are expected to be part of the show after the events that unfolded and closed last week's episode.

It's unclear what The Bloodline has planned for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins this week, but ahead of the show, Rikishi has shared an interesting update on his Instagram stories, which could be seen as a warning.

The video he shared said:

"No more Bulls*it, you're either on my side, by my side, or in the f*cking way, choose wisely."

This comes off the back of rumors that Rikishi could be set to return to be part of the Bloodline story at WrestleMania, and the former champion is even in Philadelphia this weekend.

Rikishi could be teasing a major return

Could this be a warning or a tease as WWE kicks off the biggest week of the wrestling year?

Will Rikishi return to WWE?

Rikishi's two sons will face off at WrestleMania this weekend, and the former Champion has already claimed that he believes his son Jey coming out on top is what is best for business.

"Jey is having a hell of a year as a single. Jimmy's the same as far as being involved in the group with The Bloodline and so, to see the steam that Jey is having as a singles career, it only makes sense from a business standpoint. If I was on the board of TKO or WWE, we'd have to go with YEET. I would feel that would be the best business move, to be able to let Jey get the upper hand for WrestleMania against his brother," said Rikishi."

Rikishi has been teasing a return for a long time and could be the only man to be able to settle the issues between his two sons and The Bloodline. All will become clear on the final RAW before WrestleMania this evening.

Poll : Do you think Rikishi will return? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion