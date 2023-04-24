Chris Benoit would have beaten a current SmackDown star in a dream match, says WWE legend

For obvious reasons, Chris Benoit's name never gets mentioned on WWE TV, but Kurt Angle rarely shies away from talking about his former rival's on-screen accomplishments. During the latest episode of his podcast, the Hall of Famer was asked to name the winners of multiple dream matches, one of which included Benoit vs. Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior is one of the hardest-hitting workers of his era, and the same can be said about Chris Benoit, who was amongst the most intense wrestlers in the business during his prime. Kurt Angle felt that the former United States Champion would defeat Sheamus in what would indeed have been a brutal in-ring contest.

The Olympic hero was also asked to share his thoughts on other dream pairings, such as Shawn Michaels vs. Seth Rollins, Mankind vs. Bray Wyatt, and Bret Hart vs. AJ Styles.

Here's what the WWE Hall of Famer had to say on The Kurt Angle Show:

"Hands down, HBK (Shawn Michaels vs. Seth Rollins). Hands down, Mankind (Mick Foley vs. Bray Wyatt). Are you seeing a pattern here? (laughs). Oh, man, I love AJ (Styles), but I've got to go with Bret Hart. I've got to go with the older guys, the older generation, yes. Benoit, of course (vs. Sheamus)." [From 6:47 onwards]

Who did Kurt Angle back himself to beat from the current WWE roster?

The WWE legend retired at WrestleMania 35 and, as admitted multiple times over the past few years, is not in the physical condition to plot a return to the squared circle.

The fifth and final dream match that was discussed on the special Ask Kurt Anything edition of his podcast was between Angle and Gunther. While the reigning Intercontinental Champion has proved to be an incredibly dominant performer, Kurt Angle fancied his chances against the 35-year-old superstar.

Incidentally enough, Angle was involved in a segment on RAW XXX as a guest referee featuring Gunther's Imperium the last time he showed up on WWE TV. For several fans, a match between the two stars would surely be a five-star classic if it came to fruition.

Now that you know Kurt's picks for the aforementioned clashes, what would your predictions be for them? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes