Chris Benoit trends on Twitter after latest WWE Clash at the Castle announcement

Chris Benoit was in Twitter's trending section recently after "Run" by Our Lady Peace was announced as the official theme song for WWE Clash at the Castle.

In case you'd forgotten, Our Lady Peace performed Benoit's entrance theme song "Whatever" during the 2000s. It should be noted that the rock band has not been involved with WWE since the tragic double-murder and suicide involving The Rabid Wolverine in 2007.

Xylot Themes @XylotThemes

Our Lady Peace did Chris Benoit's theme, for those that don't remember.

#Smackdown #WWECastle "Run" By Our Lady Peace is an official theme for Clash at the Castle!!Our Lady Peace did Chris Benoit's theme, for those that don't remember. #Smackdown 1200 #WWEMusic "Run" By Our Lady Peace is an official theme for Clash at the Castle!!Our Lady Peace did Chris Benoit's theme, for those that don't remember. #Smackdown #Smackdown1200 #WWEMusic #WWECastle https://t.co/cWKYXuS6E4

Interestingly enough, Cody Rhodes recently named the Toronto-based group his favorite band, and WWE has now decided to use their track for a significant event once again.

Wrestling fans had a wide range of reactions to the latest Clash at the Castle announcement, as Chris Benoit's name was once again at the center of all the discussions online.

Here are a few tweets that we picked out after Chris Benoit trended on social media:

Tripping Balls @IsThisWrestling Our Lady Of Peace back in WWE? Our Lady Of Peace back in WWE? https://t.co/mwlli0OY5y

Malik @zippo_92 Is this the first time Our Lady Peace is being featured on WWE television since Chris Benoit died? #SmackDown Is this the first time Our Lady Peace is being featured on WWE television since Chris Benoit died? #SmackDown

💛🐝🖤 || #CODYNATION @ratingsquin there are about five themes i know the artists behind from wwe other than the generic ones. metalingus, the other side, the time is now, bad reputation, and now… chris benoit’s. there are about five themes i know the artists behind from wwe other than the generic ones. metalingus, the other side, the time is now, bad reputation, and now… chris benoit’s.

Alexsha Are The G.O.A.T. 𓃵 @AlexshaDaGOAT Clash at the Castle theme is made by the same band that did Chris Benoit's theme wow Clash at the Castle theme is made by the same band that did Chris Benoit's theme wow

🐻 Gordon Henry 🐻 @JustinRydelek #Smackdown Y'all acting like Our Lady Peace are the ones who did the murder. Stop associating the band with Chris Benoit. It's been 15 years. Y'all making it weird. #clashatthecastle Y'all acting like Our Lady Peace are the ones who did the murder. Stop associating the band with Chris Benoit. It's been 15 years. Y'all making it weird. #clashatthecastle #Smackdown

WWE Clash at the Castle is one of the most anticipated events of the year

Clash at the Castle will be the first big premium live event in the UK since 2003 and is being viewed as a very important show for the promotion.

Roman Reigns will defend his undisputed world title against Drew McIntyre in the biggest match on the card. Fans also look forward to seeing Gunther and Sheamus steal the show in a presumably hard-hitting Intercontinental Championship match.

Liv Morgan will put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Shayna Baszler. However, with Ronda Rousey making her presence felt on SmackDown, the women's storyline could witness a few more twists before Clash at the Castle.

Seth Rollins and Riddle's rivalry has also gathered momentum as they will compete in a grudge match in Cardiff, Wales. A six-woman tag team match pitting Bayley's faction against the team of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka rounds off the match card as of this writing.

WWE, though, is expected to make a few more additions before the show goes live from the Principality Stadium on September 3rd.

Do you like how the Clash at the Castle lineup looks thus far? Sound off in the comments section below.

