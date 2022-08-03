Released WWE star feels Vince McMahon was not "aware of his employees" (Exclusive)

Former NWA World Tag Team Champion Chris Harris recently shared his experience interacting with Vince McMahon.

Harris worked with WWE for a short stint in 2008. In January of that year, he signed up with the company and featured on WWE's ECW brand as Braden Walker. He wrestled a few matches for the company before his release in August. The 48-year-old star also had stellar stints with NWA and TNA.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, the former WWE star spoke about his sole interaction with Mr. McMahon. He suggested that despite being hands-on with the product and tapings, the former boss did not know many of the featured talents on the show.

Here's what Harris had to say:

"I spoke to him that one time. I went up and introduced myself, I thanked him for having me there and that was pretty much it. That was another thing. I know the company had become enormous by that point and Vince may not know everybody that's there. But I feel like he should be aware of his employees. If he's going to be hands-on and at the shows, he should probably know who's going to be on the show." (From 14:37 - 15:05)

You can watch the full interview here:

Vince McMahon retired from WWE this year

Amidst several ongoing misconduct investigations against him, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon retired from the company on July 22. The McMahon family patriarch had already stepped back from his CEO and chairman role and was only a part of the creative process before his exit.

However, with the veteran promoter's retirement, Triple H was reinstated as EVP of Talent Relations and took charge of the creative team. Meanwhile, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan took over as the co-CEOs of the company.

What do you think of Harris' comments on Mr. McMahon? Let us know in the comments section below.

