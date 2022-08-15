“Don't want them to talk about you like you are a rookie” - Chris Harris talks about WWE’s attempts to erase people’s past

Former WWE superstar Chris Harris (a.k.a. Braden Walker) recently opened up about the company failing to mention the past achievements of superstars.

WWE has a track record of ignoring the pro-wrestling careers of superstars outside of WWE. Chris Harris was part of America's Most Wanted faction in TNA along with James Storm. He was part of the promotion for almost 6 years before he signed with WWE.

With Chris Van Vliet on his Insight Podcast, Chris Harris opened up about WWE refusing to reference his TNA career. The former WWE superstar mentioned it bothered him that the company refused to mention his career achievements. This gave an impression that WWE treated him like a rookie. Having to be totally repackaged, Harris felt that he was set to fail from the get-go.

"They don't want them to talk about you like you are a rookie. Going in there, I tried to keep a positive attitude. The Wildcat is gone, I'm going to be a whole new character. I could make Braden Walker work if they had given me an opportunity. There was no preparation and no thought behind it. I think I was doomed from the start." - Harris via Insight with Chris Van Vliet [h/t fightful.com]

Chris Harris on his WWE career

On the same podcast, Chris Harris mentioned that he was with the company for nearly a year. The former TNA star was repackaged as Braden Walker in WWE. He was part of the ECW roster. He was not happy from the start, he felt things were different, especially because he could not be himself.

Harris highlighted an incident where a WWE producer changed his match moments before making his way to the ring. He believes that he could have made things work but the opportunity was never given to him.

"I still feel like I could have made that work if they let me wrestle, but they were even taking that away from me. Seconds and minutes before I went out, I had a producer change my match. I couldn't go out and be myself in the ring. It was very unfortunate and I felt like I could make it work, but the opportunity was never presented to me." - Harris via Insight with Chris Van Vliet [h/t fightful.com]

Harris returned as the Wildcat to team with James Brand at Impact Wrestling on July 1, 2022.

Over the years, many wrestlers have shared their dismay about WWE, not mentioning their past achievements.

