Chris Hero shares backstage photo of Brodie Lee in The Undertaker's WrestleMania entrance

Former NXT Superstar Chris Hero, aka Kassius Ohno, has shared a behind the scenes photo of Brodie Lee and several other WWE Superstars who were involved in the entrance of The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29 in 2013. The Undertaker's chilling entrance that year saw him walking out to the ring with several hands, depicting souls, reaching out to him in what was a great visual.

In the throwback image shared, several current and former WWE Superstars can be seen in black and red costumes. These include Brodie Lee (Luke Harper), Sami Zayn, Xavier Woods, Rusev, Byron Saxton, Chris Hero, Adam Rose, and The Ascension. Chris Hero shared this post shortly after this week's AEW Dynamite which was a special tribute show for the late Brodie Lee.

Last week, Brodie Lee passed away at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-related lung issue. The wrestling world has been mourning his demise with wrestlers from WWE, AEW, and other promotions paying tribute to him.

Last time I attended a WWE event was at Survivor Series. I took this photo of Undertaker and Luke Harper going at it. Bc Brodie Lee was my guy in the Wyatt Family. True talent. I’m gonna miss you Brodie!! #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/SQBYz6kJMS — R Y A N (@RyanGriffin91) December 27, 2020

Brodie Lee's encounters with The Undertaker in WWE

Two years after being part of The Undertaker's WrestleMania 29 entrance, Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper) shared the ring with him on multiple occasions. Ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2015, The Undertaker teamed up with Kane to take on Braun Strowman and Brodie Lee in three live events.

At WWE Survivor Series 2015, the 25th WWE anniversary of The Phenom, The Brothers of Destruction defeated Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee in a tag team match.