Chris Hero updates his 'spectacular' wrestling future after WWE release

Chris Hero aka Kassius Ohno has been silent for a long time since his release from WWE earlier in the year. Like many other WWE Superstars and staff, Chris Hero fell victim to WWE's company-wide cuts due to budgetary restrictions during the early days of the pandemic in April.

Chris Hero had been in the middle of his second WWE run during the time of his release. Now, Hero has provided an update on Reddit about his wrestling future amidst speculation that he may retire sometime soon.

Chris Hero's role in WWE NXT and NXT UK had been somewhat of a mentor and he had been working in a backstage capacity as well, while still continuing to wrestle.

#ChrisHeroIsBack Now can we get Claudio Back So The Kings Can Reunite? pic.twitter.com/6eNnQ5u6XI — Unknown Entity (@MrHeymanator) April 21, 2020

Chris Hero provides update about future after WWE release

Chris Hero revealed that he was not done with wrestling. In fact, he went on to say that he could have a coach or a producer job the very next day if he felt like it, and he had turned down several approaches from companies. The reason he has turned them down is that he has felt that he is not ready to return to the ring yet.

However, he admitted that when circumstances were better, he would return to the ring and when he did it would be 'spectacular'.

"Oh and, before anyone asks or infers, I am far from done wrestling. If I wanted to hang it up and coach/produce I could have a job tomorrow. I've turned down a number of companies in the last 6 months- not because they've been terrible offers or anything but because I'm just not ready. I will come back when the circumstances and situations are right. Trust me, it *kills* me to not be out there doing what I love. The time will come and when it does it will be spectacular. In the meantime, I appreciate all of your patience. Take care & stay safe!"

While it's not certain where or when wrestling fans will be able to see Chris Hero again, it's good that he is ready to return again even after his WWE release. Whenever he does make his post-WWE return, the moment should be a big one.