Chris Jericho gives backstage details on his debate with Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy's feud with Chris Jericho helped elevate him into one of the up and coming stars and AEW. The feud started with their first match on the second night of Fyter Fest, which was won by the former AEW Champion.

This was followed by a second match, which took place on an episode of AEW Dynamite where Cassidy managed to pin Chris Jericho and pick up the win. With both men having one win each, we went on to have a rubber match at All Out - the Mimosa Mayhem match. The match was won by Cassidy. In the lead up to the Mimosa Mayhem Match, we also got the debate between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho which was moderated by Eric Bischoff.

Chris Jericho opened up about his debate with Orange Cassidy

In a recent appearance on Chris van Vliet's podcast, Chris Jericho spoke about the debate between himself and Orange Cassidy. Jericho opened up about how he got the idea for the debate, how it was planned backstage and what instructions he gave Eric Bischoff who was moderating it:

I’ve never seen a debate in wrestling. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a debate at all so I watched Hillary Clinton vs Donald Trump in 2016 and saw the moderator was Lester Holt who played everything straight. I told Eric Bischoff this is what we are doing and you are Lester Holt. I want you to be the straight man and he said, got it. We never heard Orange Cassidy talk. Of course, he can talk. I didn’t know that, he didn’t know that. We didn’t know what we were going to discuss. Cody came up with the idea of doing some ridiculous scientific stuff on climate change. I wrote down some stuff that I Googled about what climate change was. I gave that to Orange and we made it up 3 or 4 hours before the show. We gave some questions to Eric. This is how we do it. It is a bunch of talented people. You don’t need a script. You don’t need to pour over it for hours and hours. That doesn’t make it better. It makes it worse. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Chris Jericho recently celebrated 30 years in pro wrestling on the last episode of AEW Dynamite. Orange Cassidy is set to challenge Cody for the TNT Championship this Wednesday night.