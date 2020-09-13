Chris Jericho gives an update on the AEW video game

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho answered questions from fans during his Saturday Night Special live stream yesterday. During the stream, a fan asked Jericho about the AEW video game.

Although he didn't give an update on the development, he said that Kenny Omega and Aubrey Edwards were two of the people involved in it. Jericho also added that everyone at AEW wanted the game to be something special so they have to take their time with it and make sure it's what fans want when they finally get their hands on it:

The answer is yes. I think Kenny is really into video games, he's into it. I know that Aubrey Edwards has a lot to do with it so they're putting a lot of time...because it has to be right. You want to make it great, you know what I mean? You don't want to make it half-a**ed. It's like our action figure, our toy line, I think people have gone through the roof about how great the quality of those toys are and how cool they look. I know they're hard to find so I think our video game has to follow in the same suit, the same element and be something very special because people have been waiting a long time for it so we want to make sure that it's good.

We currently do not know when we could see the first AEW video game release.

Chris Jericho's next step in AEW

Chris Jericho lost to Orange Cassidy in the Mimosa Mayhem at All Out and followed it up by teaming up with Jake Hager on last Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Hager and Jericho beat Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ match. Jericho took the mic after the match and cut a promo announcing that he was setting his eyes on dominating the AEW tag-team division alongside Jake Hager.

If any quotes from this article are used, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling. You can check out the latest edition of Chris Jericho's Saturday Night Special HERE.