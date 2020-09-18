Chris Jericho is known for being one of the top wrestlers from around the world, and in his career, he has wrestled for several different promotions, be it WCW, WWE, NJPW, or AEW. Currently, he is working in AEW under the leadership of Tony Khan, which according to him is very different from the manner in which Vince McMahon leads WWE.

Chris Jericho spent the major part of his wrestling career in WWE, where he worked with Vince McMahon and is intimately familiar with Vince McMahon's way of running a wrestling company, even admitting that he is still in touch with the WWE Chairman. However, during an interview with Inside The Ropes (h/t 411 Mania), Chris Jericho talked about the differences in the type of people that Vince McMahon and Tony Khan are.

Chris Jericho compared Vince McMahon with Tony Khan

Chris Jericho revealed that Tony Khan was very passionate about wrestling and that there was a misconception about him. Chris Jericho said that Tony Khan had been learning everything and that he was not a pushover in any shape or form.

While for Tony Khan, leading a wrestling promotion is new, Vince McMahon has been doing it for a considerably longer time over the last five decades in WWE, and has made the company what it is today.

“Tony is very driven and he’s very passionate and he knows what he wants. He’s not a pushover in any way shape or form. I think that’s kind of a misconception for people – ‘Tony Khan is a money mark and he doesn’t know anything.’ He does know. He knows more about wrestling than I do as far as the history and the dates and the matches and all that sorts of stuff. I love working for Tony Khan because it’s fresh, different, and new. I loved working for Vince McMahon as well, but Vince has been doing it 45 years and he’s set in his ways of doing things and they’re very successful.”

While Tony Khan is just starting to make his promotion bigger, Vince McMahon has already achieved it.

