Chris Jericho is one of the greatest to have stepped inside the squared circle and is still at the top of his game at the age of 49. The former AEW Champion recently celebrated 30 years in pro wrestling on the last episode of AEW Dynamite.

Thanks to the amazing, star studded cast of characters who joined me to celebrate #Jericho30

this week on #AEWDynamite...including the funniest man in America @fluffyguy and one of my oldest and dearest friends in the business @mexwarrior! Gracias Pinche Ghost! pic.twitter.com/156MfGMP9O — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 11, 2020

Chris Jericho says that he may not be wresting now if not for AEW

Chris Jericho recently at down for an interview with Busted Open Radio. During the interview, Jericho spoke about his decision to leave WWE as well as the fact that he may not be wrestling right now if it wasn't for AEW.

Jericho aid that he was tired of the ways things worked behind the scenes in WWE and didn't want to deal with that anymore. He added that AEW gave him a chance to have fun and be as creative as possible, pointing to the example of his Mimosa Mayhem Match with Orange Cassidy:

If there was no AEW, I might not be wrestling right now because I didn’t want to do deal with the s*** anymore. That’s not a bad thing, that’s just the way it is there – either you deal with it or you don’t, and I was over it. Now in AEW, it’s me getting to be me. If you say that the last three years have been my best, I’ll tell you the last year has probably been one of the most fun I’ve ever had because there are no restrictions. How creative can you be? Can we do a match revolving around mimosa because Orange Cassidy has orange juice and I’m the champagne guy? How can we do this? Let’s put it together. There were no restrictions, no hassle, no nothing – I drew the worst picture ever of what I wanted to do and sent it to Tony Khan. Five minutes later, he’s like ‘Let’s do it.’ H/T: 411Mania

Chris Jericho added that everyone in AEW got a chance to "make it" and that everyone was signed with the intention of them being a main event player someday. Jericho added that everybody got a shot irrespective of age.