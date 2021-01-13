Chris Masters reveals how much WWE Superstars know about Royal Rumble finishes (Exclusive)

The Royal Rumble is the most chaotic and unpredictable match type in WWE history. Chris Masters, a four-time Royal Rumble participant, has revealed that many WWE Superstars are unaware of the outcome prior to the match.

WWE has held the Royal Rumble pay-per-view every year since 1988. In 2018, WWE began holding two Royal Rumble matches at every Royal Rumble event, with the company’s women also having their own 30-person match.

Masters spoke about his Royal Rumble history on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He said WWE’s decision-makers often inform everybody about the first 20 eliminations in the match. However, the closing stages are only disclosed to the people involved in the finish.

“You tell the full room of wrestlers, I mean, somebody’s gonna bring it up to somebody and the next thing you know it’s all online and the finish is ruined for the Royal Rumble,” Masters said. “Could you imagine? You know what I mean, it would be awful. So, I mean, they’ve gotta do it [keep the winner a secret].”

Watch Masters discuss the Royal Rumble, Eddie Guerrero, John Cena vs. Edge, and more in the video above.

Chris Masters’ first Royal Rumble appearance

Rey Mysterio won the 2006 Royal Rumble

The second entrant in the 2006 Royal Rumble, Rey Mysterio, outlasted 29 other Superstars to win the match. Chris Masters, who lasted seven minutes from the No. 26 position, said he knew in advance that Mysterio was going to win.

“I never typically went out and asked, but I think I knew ahead of time that Rey was going over,” Masters said. “That’s probably because I had found out through Randy [Orton], I would assume.”

Masters’ only elimination came when he worked together with Carlito to throw Viscera over the top rope. Carlito then betrayed Masters by eliminating him from the match.

