Chris Masters reveals one way WWE Superstars received backstage heat (Exclusive)

Chris Masters has revealed that WWE Superstars would receive backstage heat if they did not watch the outcome of Royal Rumble matches.

The term “backstage heat” is used when someone has done something to upset co-workers or people within WWE management. If a Superstar receives backstage heat, their behind-the-scenes reputation usually suffers or, in worst case scenarios, they could even be removed from television.

Chris Masters appeared on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop series with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He recalled that he watched the 2006 Royal Rumble out of respect after he was eliminated towards the end of the match. If he did not watch the outcome, he could have landed himself in trouble with veteran Superstars.

“Any grizzled veteran, if I went to the shower and I didn’t even pay mind to the Royal Rumble that I was just in, came in 26, was in seven minutes… If I just walked through the back and went right to the shower and didn’t even pay attention to the finish, you know that’s stuff that would get them hot.”

Watch Chris Masters discuss Eddie Guerrero, John Cena vs. Edge, and Royal Rumble matches in the video above.

Chris Masters in the 2006 Royal Rumble

Rey Mysterio was the second entrant in the 2006 Royal Rumble

Advertisement

As Chris Masters alluded to, he entered the 2006 Royal Rumble from the No. 26 position and lasted a total of seven minutes. Carlito eliminated Masters after they had joined forces to throw Viscera over the top rope.

In the end, Rey Mysterio eliminated six Superstars, including runner-up Randy Orton, to win the match.

Please credit SK Wrestling and embed the video interview if you use quotes from this article.