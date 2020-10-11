Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters aka Chris Adonis was recently a guest in The Hannibal TV on YouTube. Masters wrested for WWE between 2005 and 2007 before returning in 2009. After his release in 2011, Masters went on to wrestle in Impact Wrestling.

During the interview, Masters was asked about his backstage experience in WWE with JBL and if JBL bullied him.

Chris Masters on JBL bullying him early on in his WWE career

Masters confirmed that JBL did bully him early on in his WWE career and highlighted what happened on his first trip for Tribute To The Troops:

Oh yeah, big time. And coincidentally we were talking about the Tribute To The Troops show. My first year going there we went to Afghanistan and they put us into different groups, you know, like whoever they decide is going on the group goes and then the whole group is separated into three or four different groups.

So in my group, I had Mick Foley, Trish Stratus, Carlito, JBL and Fit Finlay was with us. JBL just tortured me the whole trip. He really just bullied me and trash-talked me and was really just all up in my head. Yeah, it was difficult. It was difficult because again I'm 20 years old at this point and I'm getting angry with him and I want to do something. But also, when is the right point to do something? You know what I mean? He's a veteran. He's been with the company, at that point I think for like a decade.

Chris Masters also spoke about how he felt that things like this could make someone second guess and lose their self confidence:

Really, when it comes down to it with a lot of those guys that you're talking about like Bob [Holly] and JBL, you know, if you were a young guy coming up at that time, they would mind**** you. They would work the deep mind**** and would try to get you second guessing yourself and to lose your confidence.

Masters went on to say that it was possible that things like this were done by some WWE veterans to test the younger wrestlers and to see what they were made of.

