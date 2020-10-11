Vince McMahon and CM Punk were the next best of friends in WWE. Their falling out when CM Punk left the company is well documented. Though Punk now works for FOX, there are no plans for a WWE return despite the speculation.

CM Punk has joined WWE Backstage



pic.twitter.com/lXeqCzygIU — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) November 13, 2019

In an interview with Hannibal TV, Chris Masters was asked about an infamous fight between CM Punk and Carlito on a plane. Masters explained this was during one of their "Tribute to the Troops" show where everyone got drunk, and it was Vince McMahon who got things going.

An Intoxicated Vince McMahon tried to peer pressure CM Punk into having a drink

Chris Masters explained that it was the few times where he saw Vince McMahon get "buck wild" and instigate fights on planes. He explained:

"I would not really know what to do either if I was CM Punk. Maybe Vince is testing him if he can get CM Punk to break his will. That will make Vince lose respect for him or whatever, you know what I'm saying. CM Punk wouldn't drink. And eventually, it went from CM Punk drinking to 'hey, if you're such a shooter, CM Punk, How about you take on..?' I think it was first Shelton Benjamin, And after that, it was Carly (Carlito) because Carly would flirt with Maria and I'm pretty sure CM Punk and Maria would together at the time or together at that point. So, I think the boys really instigated that. Because CM was kind of annoyed with Carlito, you know, trying to mess with him and trying to mess with...you know, kind of work-flirt with Maria, Not shoot-flirt with her. So, I don't even remember what happened."

Masters explained that CM and Shelton Benjamin grappled a bit but not CM Punk and Carlito. Of course, he said that CM Punk was no competition for Shelton Benjamin, due to his amateur background.

Masters' description of the altercation(s) would lead many WWE fans to wish that they had witnessed these sequences in person.