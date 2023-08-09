Chris Masters sends a three-word message to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley's latest photo on Instagram received a response from former WWE Superstar Chris Masters.

The Nightmare has impressed many names with her work on WWE TV over the years. One of those names is Chris Masters.

Rhea Ripley recently shared a picture from RAW in which she can be seen carrying the Women's World title, Dominik's NXT North American Title, and Damian Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase.

The photo came to Chris Masters' notice, and he shared a three-word response in the comment section:

Chris Masters isn't the only veteran who's impressed by Rhea Ripley

Over the years, several WWE veterans and other wrestling personalities have commended Ripley for her meteoric rise to the top.

Two years ago, WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin predicted that Ripley and Bianca Belair were destined for greatness. Here's what he told Bleacher Report:

"I haven't been tuning in a whole lot because I have a whole lot going on in my personal life, but just from watching the Royal Rumble, I think those last two women—Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair—I think those two are destined for greatness. They still need reps, they still need to learn, but those two have the size, presence, looks, ability to be major, major stars, so we'll see what the future holds for them." [H/T Bleacher Report]

Over the past two years, Ripley has achieved several impressive feats. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. She has won the Women's Championship on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK.

Ripley is currently a member of one of the most dominant factions of the modern era, The Judgment Day.

