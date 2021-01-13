Chris Masters on two WWE Superstars who were "awesome" to work with (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters has praised The Big Show and Kane for their work inside the ring and their attitudes outside the ring.

The seven-foot Superstars joined forces at WrestleMania 22 to defeat Chris Masters and Carlito in a WWE World Tag Team title match. The match was Chris Masters’ first televised match at a WrestleMania event.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop, Chris Masters said Big Show could move very well for somebody his size.

“Awesome. They’re just awesome big men. What more can you ask for out of two big guys? Big Show is… when I worked him, I would just marvel at the way he moves for such a big guy. I don’t know if he always gets the credit he deserves for that. He’s an athletic dude, especially for his height and size.”

Chris Masters' thoughts on Eddie Guerrero vs. Shawn Michaels

Chris Masters on Kane’s political work

Glenn Jacobs has also appeared in WWE as himself

The man behind the Kane character, Glenn Jacobs, became the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee in August 2018. Chris Masters had nothing but good things to say about the former WWE Champion.

“I’ve always liked Kane as a person. I’ve liked hearing him talk about politics before he was ever the mayor and hearing his views and he’s just an intelligent guy and he’s very, you know, he stays on top of things. It doesn’t surprise me that he’s doing what he’s doing now.”

Jacobs’ most recent appearance as Kane came in November 2020 during The Undertaker’s Final Farewell at Survivor Series.

SK Wrestling