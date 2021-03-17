Christian Cage speaks about his contract talks with WWE before joining AEW

AEW star Christian Cage recently opened up about contract discussions with WWE before joining Tony Khan's promotion. The former WWE star said he had some "cordial talks" with the company, but nothing materialized.

Christian returned to the ring at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, after a seven-year hiatus. He had to step away from the ring due to a serious concussion-related injury, but he was cleared by doctors which then enabled him to return.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Christian Cage spoke about the contract discussions he had with WWE after his Royal Rumble return. The veteran said that he didn't know what WWE was going to do with him from a creative standpoint.

"There were some cordial talks, and I can’t really elaborate beyond that. I’m not sure where their heads were at creatively. I understand how big it was (Royal Rumble return). That’s not lost on me. It was humbling how much that meant to people.”

Great shot of Edge and Christian after the 2021 Royal Rumble.



From “WWE: The Day Of” pic.twitter.com/VIqh3TLc0W — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 14, 2021

Christian Cage revealed that Edge stayed at his house ahead of the 2021 Royal Rumble. He received a call on Friday, two days before the Rumble, about being a part of the event.

"He stayed at my house that weekend for the Rumble. There were only a handful of people that knew I was cleared, and I got a call at 7:30 that Friday night asking if I’d like to be a surprise in the Rumble. I’ve always bet on myself, so I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ It was a whirlwind from there. We went out there and had a great moment.”

Seeing Edge and Christian hug in the middle of the Royal Rumble in 2021 was satisfying. I am happy. My childhood is slowly coming back pic.twitter.com/EFTUMVk6Aa — Tyson Brooks (@TheInfiniteEGO_) February 1, 2021

Christian Cage entered the men's Royal Rumble match at number #24 and was in the ring for 18 minutes, while Edge started as the first entrant and won the match.