Christian Cage reveals WWE talks; Jon Moxley's role in him joining AEW

Christian Cage has confirmed that he held talks with WWE before he signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Almost seven years after his last official match, Christian came out of retirement to enter the 2021 Royal Rumble. Although WWE had an interest in permanently hiring the two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion after the event, he decided to join AEW instead.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, Christian discussed his decision to sign his AEW deal at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. He said he held “cordial” talks with WWE about potentially rejoining the company. However, following a conversation with AEW’s Jon Moxley, he also wanted to find out what AEW founder Tony Khan had to offer him.

“No, I would not think that at all, to be honest with you [joining AEW after Royal Rumble return]. It all happened really quick. I wasn’t sure how it was gonna go after. All the talks that I had were very cordial [with WWE]. I’m good friends with you, I’m good friends with your husband, Jon, he talked to me and had his opinions and stuff like that.

“It made me kind of think, ‘Okay, maybe I am doing myself a disservice if I don’t at least explore all my options at this final stage of my career.’ I ended up having a conversation with Tony and it escalated very quickly and went very fast. Within a week it was a done deal.”

Christian previously performed in WWE from 1998 to 2005 and 2009 to 2014. He also worked for IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA) from 2005 to 2008.

Christian Cage’s 2021 in-ring return

Christian was a surprise Royal Rumble entrant

Christian, who is now known as Christian Cage, retired from in-ring competition in 2014 due to multiple concussions. He lost an unsanctioned match on WWE RAW against Randy Orton in June 2020, but the 60-second match did not require him to wrestle competitively.

His first official match since his retirement came in the 2021 Royal Rumble. He entered from the No. 24 position and lasted 18 minutes before being eliminated by Seth Rollins.

