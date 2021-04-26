Christian Cage wanted to face a former WWE Universal Champion before he signed with AEW

Christian Cage recently opened up about which WWE Superstars he wanted to face before he ended up signing with AEW last month. Cage named two WWE Superstars who are currently on the SmackDown brand, both former champions.

Christian returned to the ring at the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year, his first official match since his retirement in 2014. Edge and Christian shared an emotional moment in the ring that night and most fans expected him to sign with WWE soon after. Instead, Christian signed with rival promotion AEW.

Christian Cage was a guest on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, hosted by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards. During his appearance, Christian was asked about which WWE Superstars he had been interested in facing before signing with AEW. Christian named for WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens as well as former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn:

"I would say probably Kevin Owens." Said Christian. "I really like the passion that he has. I like the way that he delivers his promos. I think he’s fearless when he delivers his promos. I think that he’s a fearless competitor in the ring as well. I just like his style. Sami Zayn as well. I thought, especially with his character the way it is now, we could have done some pretty special things. So, off the top of my head, I would say probably those two guys." H/T: 411Mania

Christian Cage in AEW so far

And to kick off #AEWDynamite @Christian4Peeps is making his AEW in-ring debut against @FrankieKazarian! pic.twitter.com/RktboX8xgS — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 1, 2021

Christian Cage turned out to be the big Hall of Fame level signing teased by Paul Wight (fka Big Show), making his debut at the Revolution pay-per-view last March.

Christian then went on to make a victorious in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian on Dynamite at the end of March. He was also in action last week on Dynamite, beating Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz in singles action. It looks like fans could see a feud between Christian Cage and Team Taz forming in the coming weeks.