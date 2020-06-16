Christian reportedly confirmed to be the surprise that WWE has planned for RAW

This post contains possible spoilers for this week's RAW.

Backstage rumors suggest that WWE have a huge surprise planned for tonight's show.

WWE RAW has a huge surprise planned for this week

Right before this week's episode of RAW, backstage rumours about a huge surprise started doing rounds in the media. The speculations now suggest that this surprise is actually an appearance from former WWE Superstar Christian on the Red brand this week.

Earlier today, WrestleVotes took to Twitter to break the story and stated that 'something unexpected' is going to happen on RAW tonight. Since they didn't want to give out any kind of spoilers, the tweet was quite cryptic, but it suggested that everyone will like the surprise that's in store for tonight's show.

The tweet from WrestleVotes read, "I really don’t want to spoil the news for everyone, so I’m not. However, I got a phone call earlier with info that RAW will feature something unexpected. Which I think everyone will like.... Sometimes scares never heal."

I really don’t want to spoil the news for everyone, so I’m not. However, I got a phone call earlier with info that RAW will feature something unexpected. Which I think everyone will like.... Sometimes scares never heal. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 15, 2020

The fans were quick to compare the last line of this tweet to a line from Christian's theme song and started entertaining the possibility of watching Christian on RAW tonight. Hours later, renowned journalist Alex McCarthy also took to his Twitter account and said, "Can confirm" while also adding, "You're gonna wanna peep RAW tonight" -- a phrase that subtly hinted at the possible appearance of Christian on RAW.

Christian on a possible return to WWE and his last appearance on RAW

Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy shared a snippet of an interview with Christian from last week in which the former WWE Superstar said that he was 'done'. Gary had asked if Christian has also had thoughts about making a return or was he done and the latter confirmed that he was, in fact, done and he would tell if he was planning on coming back.

Last month, I asked @Christian4Peeps if we may ever see him return to the ring...@SKProWrestling pic.twitter.com/IO6Mun5tOR — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 15, 2020

Advertisement

While Christian may not return to in-ring action, there's a high chance that he could make one appearance or he could adopt a managerial role on the Red brand. He also appeared on the last RAW before the Backlash 2020 PPV where he reunited with Edge for a special edition of 'The Peep Show'. He had returned to share his opinion about Edge's match against Randy Orton at Backlash which was eventually won by 'The Viper' after the two Superstars were engaged in a gruelling battle that closed the show.

Given the history between Christian and Edge as well Christian and Randy Orton, the reports about his possible appearance on tonight's episode don't seem too far-fetched at the moment. It will be interesting to see what this week's episode of RAW has in store for the WWE Universe.