Chyna is regarded as one of the most important women Superstars in the history of WWE and a key part of the Attitude Era. She exited WWE in acrimonious circumstances in 2001 and never returned to the company.

For a long time, her achievements in WWE were not acknowledged by the company owing to her appearance in adult movies. But she got her just reward when she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer as part of D-Generation X.

Now, her former manager Anthony Anzaldo has revealed that he and Chyna went to the headquarters of WWE in 2015 to ask for royalty payments that Chyna may have been owed by the company.

Chyna's former manager on why he and the Hall of Famer went to the WWE headquarters

Anzaldo, while speaking in an interview with WrestlingInc, revealed that WWE paid Chyna $88,000 of royalty money in 2004 and they once again wanted to ask WWE if she was owed any royalty money when they went to them in 2015. He said that they were escorted out of the building by security when they asked about meeting Vince McMahon.

"We stand out there, and I say, 'Hello, my name is Anthony Anzaldo. I am here to see somebody in business and legal in regards to whether or not my client, who's standing here next to me, Chyna, might happen to be owed some royalty. I don't know if she is or not, but I'd like to find out.' Within 15 seconds, there was five black suits in the lobby. All men and all saying to me, 'We're very sorry, but you guys are persona non grata and you're going to have to leave.' Why? What have we done? 'Sir, you're going to have to leave.' What have we done? Why can't I see a accounting? Can I see Vince? Can you ask if Anthony and Chyna can see Vince? 'Sir, you're going to have to leave.' Now, they start moving towards us. So we left."

Anzaldo revealed that he and Chyna went to the WWE headquarters to enquire about the royalty payments due to Chyna, and that they did not have any motive to ask WWE to induct her into the Hall of Fame or for her to return to the company.

He said that they talked about wanting to meet Vince McMahon and Triple H apart from asking for the royalty money, but they were asked to leave by security.