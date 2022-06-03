WWE Superstar Ciampa is open to "fun" career switch

WWE Superstar Ciampa recently commented on whether he ever sees himself leaving professional wrestling for the world of acting.

The former two-time NXT Champion has been wrestling for over 15 years. During that time, Ciampa utilized his passion for wrestling to add drama to his many storylines.

Speaking on El Brunch de WWE, The Blackheart of WWE said he'd be open to possibly working in film or television later on in his career:

"I'd love to try a movie one day just because it’s a really fun idea to me to, like, commit to a role and tell a story and just, you know, have people’s emotions attached to it and then control how they feel, if they’re happy, or sad, or clapping, or angry. Like, I really enjoy the psychology of it all and just the storytelling of it all." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Story continues below ad

As a superstar who may be considered 'undersized' compared to many WWE giants, Ciampa has furthered his popularity through his skills as a performer.

Ciampa faced Mustafa Ali on RAW

This past Monday night on RAW, after facing Mustafa Ali in recent weeks, Ciampa went toe-to-toe with one of WWE Universe's favorite superstars.

With Ali having to deal with the presence of United States Champion Theory at ringside, Ciampa capitalized and took control of the match.

Before Ali could emerge victorious, the US Champion interfered in the bout. The continuing animosity between Theory and Ali gave the latter a disqualification win. As a result, Ali earned a championship match.

However, Theory gave a beaten down Mustafa Ali his title match right after his contest against Ciampa, enabling the champion to retain easily. Ali and Theory will battle at Hell in a Cell (June 5, 2022) with the US title on the line.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far