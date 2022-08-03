"Please, let’s keep Ciampa" - Former champion addresses emotional WWE name change

Former NXT Champion Ciampa has revealed what he told WWE when they wanted to change his name on the main roster.

The RAW star was known as Tommaso Ciampa during his time on the developmental brand. After arriving on Monday Night RAW, his first name was dropped. He's currently part of an alliance with The Miz on the red brand and is the number contender for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Ciampa commented on whether or not he'd like to have his first name back. He stated that he's good with his current name and that he it was given to him by his godmother.

“I’m good with Ciampa. Tommaso is my birth name, Ciampa is actually my godmother’s name so when I picked that for wrestling there was a lot of meaning behind that for me. The first time it was on the NXT title I got uber emotional and then it was on packaging and figures and stuff."

The former NXT Champion added that upon moving to the main roster, he asked to keep Ciampa as the only name, if his full name was to be curtailed.

"The fact that that gets to live on [as his main roster name], not to get emotional on you, but my godmother during this time has gone through some hard times healthwise so the fact that I kept that – I was like, 'oh no, if we’re picking one, please, let’s keep Ciampa.'"

Why did WWE change Ciampa's name on RAW?

It was reported back in April that former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon wanted to have newly signed talents' names changed, meaning they couldn't use their real name or the names they used on the independent wrestling scene.

Following this change in direction with regards to names, several stars underwent a change in their moniker. Walter became Gunther, Austin was dropped from Theory's name, and Tommaso Ciampa was shortened to just Ciampa.

Io Shirai is the latest to undergo a name change, as she's now known as Iyo Sky. She recently debuted on the main roster at WWE SummerSlam 2022 as an ally of former women's champion Bayley with a change in the moniker.

Meanwhile, Ciampa will look to make his presence felt on the main roster as he takes on Bobby Lashley for the United States Title. He defeated AJ Styles on the latest edition of RAW to secure the opportunity.

Do you think Ciampa will win the WWE United States Title soon? Sound off in the comments below!

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far