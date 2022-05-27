"I don't miss him too much"- Ciampa details his relationship with former WWE rival

WWE Superstar Ciampa opened up about his relationship with former NXT star Johnny Gargano.

The history between the Blackheart and Gargano dates back to their time on the former black-and-gold brand. The duo made their debut as tag partners in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic before becoming fierce rivals down the line.

Speaking about his former partner on El Brunch de WWE, Ciampa stated that he still sees Johnny every day. The two-time NXT Champion also disclosed that he misses sharing the locker room with Gargano:

"I still see him. I miss sharing the locker room with him," he said. "Honestly, that was a big part too of going to RAW. That NXT locker room with all my best friends, they all left, one at a time. I know more people and more of my friends are on RAW and SmackDown than there are in NXT, so I miss him from that standpoint. I miss a lot of guys from a work standpoint. But that's just part of the game."

The former DIY member added that it's tough to see his friends and companions move on to different brands or promotions:

"You're with people every day for six months or a year and then all of a sudden, different brands or promotions or companies. So it's just part of it. We live 10 minutes away from each other and we still see each other so I don't miss him too much." (from 50:56 to 51:24)

Ciampa made his WWE RAW debut last month

The Blackheart was one of the most prominent figures on NXT. He competed on the brand for over six years, during which he held the prestigious NXT Title twice.

However, he seems to be heading in a new direction as he made his main roster debut last month. After being a babyface for a couple of weeks, Ciampa showed his villainous side on the red brand when he attacked Mustafa Ali after the latter's match against The Miz.

He also defeated Ali in a singles match earlier this month in what was his second match on the main roster.

