Ciampa on the importance of separating WWE persona from his family life

WWE Superstar Ciampa recently expressed his desire to find a separation between his work and personal life.

The Boston native has been wrestling for 17 years. While his professional life has evolved, so has his time at home.

Speaking on El Brunch de WWE, the former NXT Champion said he ensures his wrestling character is far from his real-life persona:

"In WWE, you're playing larger-than-life characters. And it doesn't matter if that isn't exactly who you are. I think a lot of times people say, 'oh, just be yourself turned up.' If I was myself turned up, I wouldn't be successful because I just, I like my home time like, I live in a bubble, we like to just stay home, we do our thing. So with wrestling, I feel like that's more of just I get to kind of like just play a character. I like the acting of it. I don't feel, like, 'Oh, I'm Tomaso Whitney out here in front of you people.' It's like, 'no, no, I'm Ciampa.' Like he's his own person and I can do things and say things as Ciampa, that I wouldn't do as myself. And like, that's what I love about it." (from 17:36 to 18:34)

Outside of WWE, Ciampa is a proud father to his daughter Willow and a loving husband to his wife and former professional wrestler in her own right, Jessie Ward.

Ciampa is now part of WWE's main roster

After performing in NXT for seven years, The Blackheart of WWE made his official move to the main roster last month.

Since his arrival on RAW, the former NXT Champion has made it his mission to make the life of fellow superstar Mustafa Ali hell, following a barrage of sneak attacks and cheap victories.

While he's a legend in NXT, many fans on the main roster are unfamiliar with RAW's newest star. So it may be some time until fans see him at the top of the card anytime soon.

