Former Universal Champion reacts to Ciampa's main roster call up

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently spoke about his friendship with Ciampa and how it felt to find out that the former NXT Champion would finally join the main roster.

Ciampa has been with WWE since 2015 and has performed on the NXT brand ever since. The Blackheart managed to win multiple championships during his stint with the company, including two reigns with the NXT Championship.

After accomplishing almost everything there was to achieve in NXT, the veteran recently made his main roster move official. Speaking on the podcast After The Bell, Kevin Owens stated how he always asked Ciampa about the latter's transition to WWE's main roster.

"I asked him every week, ‘Are you called up, are you called up?’ He goes, ‘I don’t know, I don’t know.’ Then I finally was eventually told this is what’s gonna happen, you’re gonna have this thing on RAW with Tommaso once he’s officially called up. I go, ‘That’s great.’ He’s been around for several weeks now, but yeah, he and I go way back. He’s been one of my closest friends in wrestling for a very long time." (H/T Ringside News)

Having carved out a legendary run in the former Black and Gold brand, the RAW Superstar will now look to create a similar legacy on Monday Nights.

Ciampa made a strong statement this past Monday on RAW

The Blackheart recently joined the RAW roster, and fans were eagerly waiting to find out his next move on the Red brand.

This past Monday on RAW, the WWE Universe got their answer as the former DIY member set his sights on the returning Mustafa Ali.

Ali made his triumphant return to RAW this week as he went on to defeat The Miz in what was the former's first match in almost six months. After the bout, Ali was attacked from behind by Ciampa at the top of the stage.

With the 36-year-old star's intentions still unclear, fans were left confused about why he blindsided Mustafa Ali on RAW. It will be interesting to see if the two stars square off in the near future.

