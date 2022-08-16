"He’ll make his way back" - Ciampa on former champion possibly returning to WWE 

WWE RAW Superstar Ciampa has shared his thoughts on longtime rival Johnny Gargano possibly returning to the company.

The two stars were part of a tag team called DIY and they feuded with each other multiple times during their run on NXT.

Several stars from the black and gold brand recently returned to WWE after Triple H was appointed the new head of creative. It's been widely speculated that Gargano is also on his way back, possibly with his wife Candice LeRae.

During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of SEScoops, Ciampa stated that Johnny Gargano will definitely return to the squared circle, but he's unsure which promotion it will be. He added that the former NXT North American Champion could return to WWE at some point in the future.

“You are one hundred percent going to see [Johnny Gargano] in a ring again. I don’t know which ring. I would think it’s tough to say. I don’t know if Candice [LeRae] is interested in wrestling again or not. It’s a lot of decisions to be made with a child at home. He has got to be getting close to wrestling somewhere. The itch has got to be getting there. We’re almost at a year in now since he has been in the ring. I think at some point he’ll make his way back to WWE. I feel like everyone does at some point. Never say never,” said Ciampa.

Ciampa opens up about working with The Miz on WWE RAW

Since arriving on the main roster, former NXT Champion has been associated with WWE veteran The Miz as part of the RAW brand.

The Black Heart commented on his experience so far working alongside The A-Lister on Monday nights:

“I love it. I think it might have been my idea. I don’t remember. I know he was up there on my list of, ‘Hey, if you’re going to do the first program with somebody. Who would that be?’ He was right at the top. I just have a lot of respect for him. I think he is fantastic. He has been in this system for a long time and knows how the system works, as far as headlining WrestleMania, being a main-eventer and winning different titles."

Ciampa challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on WWE RAW last week, but was unsuccessful.

It'll be interesting to see what he does next on the red brand, especially with Triple H in charge.

