"I look at Roman Reigns, Big E, and I think, I might be sharing the ring with these guys" - Current champion looking forward to dream matchups at Survivor Series

Current NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa spoke about a possible matchup with Roman Reigns and Big E at Survivor Series.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Ciampa spoke about being the NXT Champion during the rebranding and the possibility of facing the WWE Champion and Universal Champion at Survivor Series.

Ciampa mentioned that he was impressed with the range of competitors in the WWE and was looking forward to a possible encounter with Big E and Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

“I’m embracing the change. It reminds me so much of the NXT that I fell in love with before even arriving to the company. It’s exciting watching people develop right in front of your eyes. And here I am, NXT champion of this new, very colorful, loud, in-your-face NXT 2.0. I’m staring at an extremely exciting opportunity. There are guys like Bron Breakker and Von Wagner. There’s Kyle O’Reilly and Pete Dunne. There is also a draft coming up in a few weeks. Survivor Series is right around the corner. I look at Roman Reigns, I look at Big E, and I think I might be sharing the ring with these guys. That range of competitors is incredible, and I get to be the face of this rebranding.”

Ciampa revealed that he was embracing the change that came with the NXT rebranding. He pointed out that the change in promotion was also an opportunity for new stars like Bron Breakker and Von Wagner to shine. The NXT Champion was also looking forward to the changes happening on the main roster with the upcoming draft.

Roman Reigns, Big E and Bobby Lashley tore the house down on RAW this week

The WWE Universe witnessed a massive main event on RAW this week as Roman Reigns, Big E and Bobby Lashley met in a Triple Threat encounter.

The three men put on a stellar show, going to war with each other. Big E managed to hit the Big Ending on Roman Reigns. Lashley sought retribution for last week's cash-in by landing several chair shots on Big E. The match ended when Roman Reigns pinned Bobby Lashley following a vicious spear.

Would you like to see Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat match with ROman Reigns and Big E? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

