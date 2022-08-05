Top WWE Superstar wants to face Randy Orton for the first time ever when he returns from injury 

Current WWE Superstar Ciampa recently named Randy Orton as well as a list of many other main roster stars as potential future opponents.

The former NXT Champion arrived on WWE's main roster on April 11th, 2022, and while his time on RAW started slowly, he finally appears to be getting the opportunities fans have been craving for him.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., the 37-year-old veteran named which performers on the main roster he would like to face, most notably the currently injured Randy Orton.

"I want to do every pay-per-view. I want to win every title. There’s a plethora of guys I want to have programs with — not just matches, like programs: AJ Styles, and Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins, man. I’ve been on the road with [Seth], and it’s just like, geez, he’s good. He gets it. He’s good. Randy Orton when he’s all healthy and stuff and gets back." H/T Wrestling Inc

The Viper has not been seen in the ring since May 20th 2022 after he and Riddle lost against The Usos in a unification match for both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Former WWE Champion provides an update on Randy Orton's health

The 14-time World Champion is one of the most popular stars working for the company today.

Following on from his injury, Monday Night RAW star Seth Rollins recently gave a vague update regarding Orton's back injury whilst speaking to Metro.

"Obviously the audience took a big liking to him based on his relationship with Randy, but now we don’t know if Randy’s ever coming back. We got no clue what Randy’s medical situation is."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp They're leaning HEAVY into the Randy Orton injury. Internally there was fear if he has to have surgery, he's out all year. Hopefully he doesn't. They're leaning HEAVY into the Randy Orton injury. Internally there was fear if he has to have surgery, he's out all year. Hopefully he doesn't.

Orton's run as a member of RK-Bro with Riddle has undoubtedly been some of the best work he has done in years, which makes his current injury all the more disheartening.

