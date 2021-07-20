"It wasn't WWE's idea" - Cinta de Oro comments on the Sin Cara vs. Sin Cara storyline

Sin Cara was one of the most popular characters in WWE history amid his emergence. The character, which finds its origins in Lucha Libre, was one of the most over characters in WWE in 2011.

During that year, WWE fans would be shocked to find out that there were two Sin Caras. It began one of the most memorable feuds in history featuring Sin Cara Azul and Sin Cara Negro.

Sin Cara Negro, now known as Cinta de Oro, would get the short end of the stick in this feud, losing to his Azul counterpart.

De Oro recently appeared in an interview with Pro Wrestling Defined. He discussed the infamous Sin Cara vs. Sin Cara storyline and revealed how it was based on his real life before he joined WWE.

"It wasn't WWE's idea," De Oro said. "It was none of the writers ideas to do Sin Cara vs. Sin Cara. The idea came about because I had a meeting with Hunter back in the day in FCW and I told him the story about Mistico and Mistico, how everything came about and that's how the idea came about.

"The main thing of them was to be able to make the 'blue' Sin Cara, because it was the first big superstar that Triple H had hired. I guess he wanted to show the boss that he was able to take over the company. But, the main idea wasn't there idea...it was my real life story."

It was interesting to hear Cinta de Oro's take on the infamous storyline. It is even more interesting to hear the origins of it as well.

Cinta de Oro had a successful career as Sin Cara in WWE

Cinta de Oro was the second WWE Superstar to take on the role of Sin Cara. Jose Jorge Arriaga Rodriguez took on the role of the masked superstar after Luis Urive, the original Sin Cara who was suspended for violating WWE's wellness policy.

Rodriguez worked as Sin Cara in 2011 and was later re-introduced as the character in 2013.

He then spent the next nine years as the luchador and found much success as the character. He spent time across all three brands and even held the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Kalisto as part of The Lucha Dragons.

Sin Cara was a great character and one of the best masked superstars to wrestle in WWE alongside Rey Mysterio. It was a joy watching him perform for the company.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Alex Turk