Cinta de Oro (fka Sin Cara) challenges Rayo for the IOCW Championship

Wrestling star Cinta de Oro (formerly known as Sin Cara) will be in action later this month to challenge for the IOCW Championship.

Cinta de Oro had a long run with WWE as Sin Cara. He was with the company for over 10 years, winning the NXT tag team championships with Kalisto as the Lucha Dragons. They beat the longest reigning tag team champions, Ascension, for the tag titles

Cinta de Oro, a WWE alum, will face current IOCW Champion Rayo, in a one-on-one singles matchup for the title. The match will be held in El Paso, Texas on Wednesday, September 22nd. The match is set to headline a traditional Lucha Libre event in El Paso. The current champion Rayo is a two-time IOCW champion and he was the first person to hold the IOCW title.

The show aims to reimagine the traditional wrestling promotions in Mexico. This time, the event has promised to offer a distinctive mix of Mexican and American audiences and talent. The show is a non-profit event in the streets of El Paso with the proceeds going for the construction of new houses for children without homes.

El #IOCWCHAMPIONSHIP estará en juego en El Paso, Texas este 22 de Septiembre. @Rayowrestles se enfrentará a @CintaDeOro (Ex Sin Cara en #WWE) en lucha titular.



El show tendrá lugar en el centro de El Paso. Las calles de esta ciudad se paralizan. @luchalibreonlin pic.twitter.com/hu0XTMxAgE — IOCWChampionship (@IOCWChamp) September 5, 2021

Cinta de Ora (fka Sin Cara) was not sure he would be Sin Cara in WWE

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Cinta de Oro discussed the details of his early days in the WWE. He mentioned that the higher ups in WWE called him up to the main roster to pick up the mantle of Sin Cara when the previous wrestler playing Sin Cara was suspended.

Cinta de Oro mentioned that there were subtle differences between the two men but WWE still put their faith in him. Cinta de Oro added that he was excited to take up the role of a masked heel in WWE. He mentioned that his seven years as Sin Cara gave him a lot of perspective into the wrestling business and how things work in the WWE.

